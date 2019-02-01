Chicago emerges from 52-hour deep freeze; 'spring-like' thaw expected for weekend

Chicago is expected to get some relief from the deadly polar vortex that gripped the city in subzero temperatures for a nearly record-setting two-and-a-half days as experts said to prepare for "spring-like" weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service said Chicago’s streak of temperatures below zero came to an end late Thursday after a chilling 52 hours straight — the city’s fourth-longest cold streak ever.

“For a city of nearly 3 million people with a cold snap of this magnitude, it didn’t end up too bad,” National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Donofrio told the Chicago Sun-Times. “At least it looks like people heeded the warnings.”

City dwellers ventured out from their warm hideaways on Thursday as the deep freeze came to an end, the paper reported. Reporters said they even saw some brave souls remove their gloves and hats while outside.

Temperatures in the city were expected to rise into the 40s over the weekend.

Forecasters say the Midwest will seemingly swing into another season, with temperatures climbing by as much as 80 degrees. Experts say the rapid thaw is unprecedented, and it could create problems of its own — such as bursting pipes, flooding rivers and crumbling roads.

"I don't think there's ever been a case where we've seen (such a big) shift in temperatures" in the winter, said Jeff Masters, meteorology director of the Weather Underground firm. "Past record-cold waves have not dissipated this quickly. ... Here we are going right into spring-like temperatures."

Rockford, Ill., was at a record-breaking minus 31 on Thursday morning but should be around 50 on Monday. Other previously frozen areas could see temperatures of 55 or higher.

In Chicago, life was expected to return to normal on Friday after days of face-freezing cold.

The city’s public transportation was expected to operate as normal, the Sun-Times reported. Airports would also see more flights take off after more than 1,700 were canceled. Mail delivery will resume and businesses and schools planned to reopen, according to the paper.

The polar vortex was linked to at least 21 deaths as it left the Midwest and slammed the East Coast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.