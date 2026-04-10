Chicago dad bludgeoned to death outside bar as police hunt for four persons of interest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Chicago dad who was expecting his second child was bludgeoned to death outside a bar in an early morning attack as police seek four persons of interest.

Alexander "Xander" Kazanowski, 25, was found unresponsive on the ground with injuries to his head near a bar in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago around 3:20 a.m. March 24, according to the Cook County Crime Stoppers.

According to the Chicago Police Department, he was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

Kazanowski, an Illinois-based model, had allegedly been asked to leave a bar because of several comments he had made, according to WGN-TV.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

The Chicago Police Department opened a homicide investigation, sharing video of the four persons of interest they would like to question.

The individuals were described as three African American men, and one Asian woman.

One wore a black jacket, a black baseball hat, and blue jeans. The second man wore a black jacket, a white hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. The third man wore a blue jacket, blue jeans and a brown winter hat.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

And the woman was wearing a black jacket and white pants.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

The security cameras captured the four individuals entering the bar, Tune-Up, the night of the alleged attack, according to video released by the Chicago Police Department. It was not clear if the video was from before or after the alleged assault.

The Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

Kazanowski was the father of one daughter, Thea, and a soon-to-be-born son, John, according to his obituary.

He grew up in South Barrington, Illinois, and was a wrestler in middle and high school. At 19, he founded his first company, Wurk Services, and he was also an actor and model, his obituary said.

SEND US A TIP HERE

"Xander’s story is not defined by the years he was given, but by the vigor with which he filled them," his obituary said. "True to his character, his final act was a perfect expression of his generous heart. As an organ donor, he saved multiple lives and helped countless others move closer to the miracle of a second chance."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information on the individuals being sought in connection with Kazanowski's death is asked to contact Grand Central Area detectives at 312-746-6614. Tipsters who wish to remain can submit information to CPDTIP.com , using reference number JK192078, or call the Cook County Crime Stoppers at 800-535-7867.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Chicago Police Department for additional information.