Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Indiana
Published

Chicago boy, 7, drowns after playing in Lake Michigan under 'hazardous' conditions

Boy's body pulled from Porter County, Indiana shoreline near Ogden Dunes

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 7-year-old Chicago boy drowned after he was swept away while playing in Lake Michigan along northwestern Indiana's shoreline during hazardous beach conditions, authorities said Friday.

The boy was pulled from the lake Thursday evening in Porter County and taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

ATLANTA TEEN DIES IN DROWNING ACCIDENT WHILE RESCUING KIDS FROM UNDERCURRENT IN FLORIDA

An autopsy was completed Friday morning and the boy's cause of death was ruled an accidental drowning, the DNR said in a news release. His name was not released, pending notification of relatives.

Indiana Fox News graphic

A 7-year-old Chicago boy drowned Thursday off Porter County, Indianas Lake Michigan shoreline.

The DNR said the boy was reported missing about 4:50 p.m. CDT Thursday in waters near the Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk Beach. Responders from multiple agencies found him about 20 minutes later near Ogden Dunes.

PARENTS SUE KANSAS CITY WATERPARK OVER DAUGHTER'S DROWNING, BLAMING INCOMPETENT LIFEGUARDS

The DNR said the child was playing in waist-deep water before he entered deeper water. A witness reported that it appeared the child was caught in a current that pulled him away from shore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A relative who entered the water to try to rescue the boy also got caught in a current and lost sight of the child. The DNR said a beach hazard statement from the National Weather Service was in effect at the time of the incident, which Indiana conservation officers continue to investigate.