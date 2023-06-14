Expand / Collapse search
Missouri
Published

Parents sue Kansas City waterpark over daughter's drowning, blaming incompetent lifeguards

Adeline Stewart, 6, drowned at KCMO's Oceans of Fun waterpark last July

Associated Press
The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned at a popular Kansas City water park last year allege in a lawsuit that the park repeatedly hires young, inexperienced lifeguards and does not adequately train them.

Therron and Debra Stewart, of Grandview, Missouri, filed the lawsuit against Oceans of Fun and its parent company, Cedar Fair. Their daughter, Adeline Stewart, died at a Kansas City hospital days after she was pulled from the Coconut Cove pool on July 5, 2022, The Kansas City Star reported.

CALIFORNIA FIRST RESPONDER SAVES 1-YEAR-OLD SON FROM DROWNING IN POOL: VIDEO

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Missouri

The parents of a 6-year-old girl who drowned at a Kansas City's Oceans of Fun waterpark have filed a lawsuit. 

Lawyers for the family say in the lawsuit that pool lifeguards did not detect Adeline for several minutes, even while park patrons made "frantic attempts" to get their attention.

ATLANTA TEEN DIES IN DROWNING ACCIDENT WHILE RESCUING KIDS FROM UNDERCURRENT IN FLORIDA

After she was pulled from the pool, the lifeguards were not equipped to give her first aid, according to the lawsuit.

The Stewarts are seeking a jury trial.

After Adeline's death, the water park made some changes to improve safety, including increasing height requirements for wearing life jackets in the pool, and requiring children shorter than 3½ feet to be accompanied by a supervisor.