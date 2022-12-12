Chicago bloody weekend leaves 20 shot, including 14-year-old boy struck multiple times

Another bloody weekend in Chicago saw at least six people fatally shot and over a dozen more wounded by gunfire, including a 14-year-old boy who was struck multiple times, authorities said.

The shootings happened between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 pm. Sunday, according to Chicago police data released Monday morning.

In total, there were 17 reported shooting incidents and 20 shooting victims. Police said at least six people were murdered in the weekend violence.

The 14-year-old boy was shot in a shoulder, flank and arm while near the street on South Langley Avenue around 7 p.m. Sunday, police said. He was rushed to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Among those killed were two men, ages 50 and 26, and a 24-year-old woman who were fatally shot outside a bar on West School Street just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, police said. A 25-year-old woman was also shot in the head and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition.

No one was arrested in either incident as police continue to investigate.

Another 32-year-old man was found in an alley on West 105th Street around 7:10 p.m. Saturday with gunshot wounds to his chest and face. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another shooting in an alley on South Richmond just before 10 p.m. Sunday left a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to an arm. He was hospitalized in fair condition, according to police.

Last week, police said there were 13 reported shooting incidents, 17 shooting victims and at least four people murdered in weekend violence across the Windy City.