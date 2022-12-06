Chicago weekend gun violence sees 17 wounded, 4 killed

Chicago’s gun violence over the weekend left more than a dozen people wounded and killed at least four, authorities said.

The violence occurred between 6 p.m. Friday and 11:59 pm. Sunday, according to Chicago police data released Monday morning.

In total, there were 13 reported shooting incidents and 17 shooting victims. Police said at least four people were murdered in the weekend violence.

Among those killed included a male in his 20s who was shot in his head, thigh and armpit while driving southbound in the 200 block of Cicero around 11:15 p.m. Friday.

A 29-year-old woman who was also in the car was shot head, back, and left arm, police said. She was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The shooting also killed a 36-year-old man, who was shot in the back and crashed his vehicle into a parked car.

Two other murder victims were found in the 900 of West 87th Street just before 1 a.m. Saturday. One male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the head, while the other man was shot twice in the chest.

Police said a handgun was recovered lying next to the victim, who was shot in the head.

Last week, police said there were 24 reported shooting incidents, 31 shooting victims, and at least six people murdered in weekend violence across the Windy City.