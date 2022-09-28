Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

Chicago-area toddler in critical condition after shooting himself in the head

Illinois toddler found the unsecured gun in a bedroom

A Chicago-area toddler was hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head, police said.

Officers were called to a Joliet home around 12:15 p.m., found the 2-year-old boy inside and began efforts to save his life, police said.

The boy was taken to a hospital.

A Chicago-area 2-year-old shot himself in the head after finding an unsecured gun.

It appeared the child found the gun in a bedroom, police said.

The child's mother was at the home at the time and was cooperating with investigators, police said.

No further details were immediately available.