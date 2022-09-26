Expand / Collapse search
Robbery - Theft
Published

Man robbed, hit over head with bottle in Chicago train attack

Victim struck in the head when he attempted to retrieve his money

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Chicago police and the Chicago Transit Authority are looking for two suspects wanted for a robbery on a Red Line train early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the offenders approached a passenger at 2:42 a.m., taking possession of his money and beverage.  

When the victim approached the offenders to retrieve his money, the victim was struck in the head with a bottle.

The bottle was an unopened bottle of wine, according to NBC Chicago. The brazen attack has reportedly gone viral after footage was posted to social media.

The female suspect in a Chicago Red Line robbery was wearing a white, hooded; a multi-colored hoodie; and black, ribbed pants.

The female suspect in a Chicago Red Line robbery was wearing a white, hooded; a multi-colored hoodie; and black, ribbed pants. (Chicago PD)

"This kind of behavior is absolutely reprehensible and should not happen to any CTA customer," officials told the TV station. "CTA began working very closely with CPD immediately after the incident was reported, including sharing relevant video from our security camera system."

The male suspect in a Chicago robbery on the Red Line was wearing a white, multi-colored shirt; purple hoodie; and black pants with a stripe on each leg.

The male suspect in a Chicago robbery on the Red Line was wearing a white, multi-colored shirt; purple hoodie; and black pants with a stripe on each leg. (Chicago PD)

Chicago PD recommends people always be aware of their surroundings and dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information about the suspects pictured above or the attack is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted online with reference identification JF-408480.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.