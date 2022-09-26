Man robbed, hit over head with bottle in Chicago train attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police and the Chicago Transit Authority are looking for two suspects wanted for a robbery on a Red Line train early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the offenders approached a passenger at 2:42 a.m., taking possession of his money and beverage.

When the victim approached the offenders to retrieve his money, the victim was struck in the head with a bottle.

The bottle was an unopened bottle of wine, according to NBC Chicago. The brazen attack has reportedly gone viral after footage was posted to social media.

"This kind of behavior is absolutely reprehensible and should not happen to any CTA customer," officials told the TV station. "CTA began working very closely with CPD immediately after the incident was reported, including sharing relevant video from our security camera system."

Chicago PD recommends people always be aware of their surroundings and dial 911 to report suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with information about the suspects pictured above or the attack is asked to call the Bureau of Detectives — Mass Transit at 312-745-4443. Anonymous tips can be submitted online with reference identification JF-408480.