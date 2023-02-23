Expand / Collapse search
Illinois
Published

Chicago-area public works employee drowns in water main vault

It took about an hour to recover body of Matt Heiden from flooded Westmont, IL vault

Associated Press
A suburban Chicago worker died Thursday after becoming trapped in a vault that filled with water after a line broke.

An Illinois public works employee died after he was trapped in a flooded water main vault.

Westmont Public Works staff contacted fire and police around 11:45 a.m. to respond to the worker, Matt Heiden, who was trapped in an underground vault that was underwater from a break in a water main, the village of Westmont said in a news release.

Heiden was recovered around 12:40 p.m. and was found unresponsive, authorities said. Lifesaving measures were attempted and the person was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

Westmont is about 20 miles west of Chicago.