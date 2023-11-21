Chicago-area man allegedly attacked estranged wife, shoved chemical-doused rag into mouth: officials

A man in the Chicago suburbs is in jail after he allegedly attacked his estranged wife and shoved a chemical-doused rag in her mouth.

Westmont police found a woman holding a knife in a grassy area near a parking lot at around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, according to FOX 32. After an investigation, police allege that 35-year-old Marco Renegado Evidente allegedly attacked his estranged wife as she was walking to her car.

Officials allege that Renegado Evidente then jumped on top of her and shoved a chemical-doused rag in her mouth.

During a struggle that ensued, Renegado Evidente allegedly slammed her head into the pavement in addition to holding a knife to her throat. The woman was able to move the knife away from him.

While Renegado Evidente was taken into custody, the woman asked officers where her three children were, as he was supposed to be watching them.

Officers found several zip ties, a folding knife, a chemical-doused towel, and a three-inch blade at the crime scene.

After searching his backpack, police allegedly found three large garbage bags, a 20-pound dumbbell, and directions to the nearby Chatham Street Bridge over the Cal Sag Channel.

At the time of the incident, Renegado Evidente was out on bond for an April 21 sexual assault charge which also relates to his estranged wife.

"It is alleged that Mr. Renegado Evidente armed himself with a knife, chemicals and zip ties, stalked his estranged wife and attacked her as she left for work early yesterday morning," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "The vicious attack of an innocent woman, which included shoving a chemical-doused rag into her mouth and slamming her head against the pavement, will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law."

Renegado Evidente was charged with two counts of aggravated battery and misdemeanor counts of violation of an order of protection, domestic battery, attempted murder, and endangering the health or life of a child.