Chicago

Ulta Beauty bandit steals $10,000 in merchandise in early morning smash-and-grab: police

The thief stole approximately $10,000 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
Thieves pillage $10K in merchandise from Chicago Ulta Beauty store Video

Thieves pillage $10K in merchandise from Chicago Ulta Beauty store

Smash-and-grab thieves made off with roughly $10,000 worth of merchandise after burglarizing an Ulta Beauty store Wednesday morning in Chicago, Illinois. (FOX 32)

A beauty bandit did not wait until Black Friday to score major deals, pillaging an Ulta Beauty storefront in Chicago and stealing approximately $10,000 in merchandise.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the smash-and-grab thief broke into the popular makeup store at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Footage from FOX 32 Chicago, show the aftermath of the robbery – with shattered glass spread on the sidewalk.

About $10,000 worth of merchandise was stolen, police said. 

Ulta Beuty sign

About $10,000 in merchandise was stolen during a smash-and-grab burglary at Ulta Beauty on South Halsted in the West Loop, Chicago police said. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Broken glass

The thief allegedly stole $10,000 in the smash-and-grab robbery. (FOX 32 Chicago)

No one has been arrested, police confirmed to FOX 32.

The robbery of the Ulta Beauty store comes on the heels of a similar incident in California last week.

Outside of the Ulta Beauty store

The theft at the Ulta Beauty store in Chicago is similar to a theft at a Sephora store in California. (FOX 32 Chicago)

Two women at an Alhambra, California Sephora store stole $10,000 worth of products from the chain.

Following an investigation, the Alhambra Police Department arrested Adrian Burton and Tanganique Bendard for alleged theft.

