Chicago ends 2022 in violence as holiday shootings leave 7 dead including young boy, 21 others wounded

Chicago ended the year and began a new one in violent fashion over the holiday weekend as a series of gun crimes left seven people dead and 21 others wounded.

One of those killed was a 9-year-old boy, Jarvis M. Watts, inside his home Sunday night, Fox Chicago reported. Several adults were being questioned in the case.

Hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot and three others, ages 14, 15 and 17, were wounded in a shooting between two vehicles in Washington Park.

Several men were killed and wounded in several other shootings over the weekend, according to media reports. In one incident, two men were shot and killed inside a home Friday night when shots rang out.

Killings in the city were down from 804 in 2021 to 695 by the end of Saturday, according to police data. Robberies, vehicle thefts, burglaries and thefts saw increases. Vehicle thefts more than doubled from 2021 to last year.

Shootings saw a 20% decrease in 2022 as well.

Over the course of 2022, the Chicago Police Department seized 12,716 guns off the streets, the department said in an annual review.