Chattanooga police officer, at least two others wounded in separate shootings: reports

A police officer was shot in Chattanooga, Tenn., early Sunday during a confrontation outside a Waffle House restaurant, according to reports.

The officer was transported to a hospital but his medical condition was not immediately known.

“Police and investigators are actively working the scene,” a police spokesperson told Chattanooga’s WTVC-TV.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Hours earlier, Chattanooga police detained one person after two people were reportedly shot near the entrance to the city’s Riverbend music festival, outside the Tennessee Aquarium.

Both victims were shot in a parking lot, then were taken away for medical treatment but their conditions were unknown, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

Police initially barred festival-goers from accessing their cars after the evening’s performances because investigators were still working in the parking area, which was considered an active crime scene, reports said.

Later police posted a Twitter message saying drivers were being allowed to retrieve their vehicles.

Performers at the event included rapper Macklemore. It was the final night of the festival, the Times Free Press reported.