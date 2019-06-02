Virginia Beach shines light on victims, not mass shooter

Officials in Virginia Beach are making a concerted effort to focus on the victims of the country's latest mass shooting, not the suspect.

City leaders on Saturday quickly released details and photos of the 12 people who died Friday.

They said little about the man who's been identified as the shooter inside the city building.

Police uttered DeWayne Craddock's name just once at a news conference and promised not to mention it again. The 40-year-old died in a shootout with officers.

This coastal Virginia city is employing an increasingly common public information strategy: Release more details about the victims of mass shootings than of the killers to limit the criminals' exposure and prevent copycat shootings.

Deputy city manager of public safety Steve Cover says officials "wanted to control the narrative."

