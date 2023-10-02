Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons

Charlotte Sena disappearance: Moreau Lake State Park in New York closes amid search for missing 9-year-old

Sena, 9, is White with blonde hair, green eyes, is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds

By Stephen Sorace , Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
The frantic search for missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has led to the closure of Moreau Lake State Park near Albany, New York, where authorities believe she may have been abducted Saturday evening.

Park officials announced on Sunday afternoon that the park will be closed until further notice due to law enforcement activity in the area surrounding the child’s disappearance. Visitors were asked to stay away from the park and leave the search to authorities and professional teams.

"Please also send all love and light to the family as well as the people searching," the park wrote on Facebook.

Sena was on a camping trip with her family when she was last seen going for a bike ride on Loop A at approximately 6:15 p.m., the Albany Times Union reported.

Charlotte Sena

This police handout photo shows Charlotte Sena in the clothing she was wearing when she went missing in Moreau Lake State Park on Saturday. (NY State Police)

She is described as White with blonde hair, green eyes, standing 4 feet, 6 inches, and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet.

Charlotte Sena recent photo

Investigators found the bike of 9-year-old Charlotte Sena at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday. Authorities were still searching for the child on Monday morning. (Sena Family)

"The child was taken under circumstances that lead police to believe that they are in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death," reads an Amber Alert shared by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Charlotte Sena recent photo

Charlotte Sena, 9, went missing from an upstate New York campground under suspicious circumstances, according to authorities. (Sena Family)

FBI officials are assisting in the search, according to the Times Union.

Charlotte Sena recent photo

Charlotte Sena, 9, may have been abducted from Moreau Lake State Park in upstate New York, prompting the park to close amid a large search response. (Sena Family)

Gov. Kathy Hochul, D-N.Y., said during a news conference Sunday that she met with Sena's parents who were "obviously distraught."

New York State Police Amber Alert Poster

Charlotte Sena, 9, is described as White with blonde hair, green eyes, standing 4 feet, 6 inches, and weighing 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing an orange tie-dye Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a gray bike helmet. (New York State Police)

Multiple agencies were using helicopters, bloodhounds, K-9s, air boats and ATVs to try to locate the missing child as the search continued Monday morning.

New York State investigators combing through Moreau Lake State Park in upstate New York

Investigators search for Charlotte Sena, 9, who may have been abducted from an upstate New York camping ground. (Gov. Kathy Hochul/X)

Sena is from Saratoga County. Police received the call about her disappearance around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Her bike was apparently found, but it is not clear whether it was located by family or first responders.

New York State investigators searching for Charlotte Sena who may have been abducted

State investigators searching for Charlotte Sena at Moreau Lake State Park, about 45 miles north of Albany, New York. (Gov. Kathy Hochul/X)

Moreau Lake State Park is located in Gansevoort, New York, about 45 miles north of Albany.

A map depicting the search area for nine-year-old Charlotte Sena.  (NY Parks and Recreation)

The 4,600-acre park "lies amid hardwood forests, pine stands and rocky ridges," according to the Department of Environmental Conservation. It is a popular location for hiking, camping, boating and fishing.

Governor Kathy Hochul provides an update on the search for Charlotte Sena

Visitors were asked to stay away from Moreau Lake State Park as authorities searched for a missing 9-year-old girl on Sunday.  (Mike Groll/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)

Authorities asked anyone with any information to call NYSP at 518-457-6811, dial 911 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.