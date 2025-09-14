Charlie Kirk assassination suspect under 'special watch' in custody, being kept in separate housing unit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyler Robinson, the suspect in custody for the assassination of Charlie Kirk, is being held under "special watch" until he completes a mental health evaluation, authorities said Sunday.

Robinson, 22, will remain on a special watch status in the Utah County Sheriff's Department special housing unit so that authorities can "keep a close eye on him" until officials can clear his mental health, the department said in a statement.

The process may take several days, the sheriff’s department said.

Once cleared, Robinson will continue with the classification process to determine where he will be housed while in custody.

DEATH PENALTY LOOMS FOR CHARLIE KIRK’S ACCUSED KILLER BUT LEGAL BAR IS HIGH AS TRUMP, COX MOUNT PRESSURE

"He will continue to be monitored by mental, medical, and custody staff throughout the duration of his stay," the sheriff’s department said.

The department noted that the "special watch" status is done for various reasons, including what type of crime a suspect is booked for, behavioral issues, violent behavior and suicidal comments made during the arrest.

The sheriff’s department said it has been made specifically aware of any suicidal comments or concerns regarding Robinson.

Robinson allegedly shot and killed Kirk, 31, on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Kirk, a married father of two young children, was speaking to a crowd during a Turning Point USA event on the school’s campus in Orem.

FAMILY TURNS IN SUSPECT IN CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION, ‘ALMOST UNHEARD OF’: BEHAVIOR SPECIALIST

Robinson was arrested following a 33-hour manhunt.

A law enforcement source previously told Fox News Digital that Robinson’s father, who ultimately turned him in to authorities, told the FBI that he recognized his son from surveillance video images the FBI had released during the manhunt.

The source told Fox News Digital that when Robinson arrived at his father's home, he said he wanted to kill himself. The source told Fox News Digital that the father spoke with a minister the family knew before turning in his son.

Utah Gov. Brian Cox told ABC News on Sunday morning that Robinson was not cooperating with authorities while in custody.

"He has not confessed to authorities. He is not cooperating, but all the people around him are cooperating. And I think that's, that's, that's very important," Cox told ABC News.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The governor said that Robinson's family members and his romantic partner, a man who is transitioning from male to female, are cooperating with authorities. He added that those who know the 22-year-old say he was "deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology."

Fox News' Alexandra Rego and Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.