Charlie Kirk alleged assassin's roommate was 'problematic' before family kicked him out, relative says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: ST. GEORGE, Utah – The transgender roommate of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin was previously kicked out of his parents’ house over issues surrounding substance abuse, gender identity and a persistent video game addiction, a relative told Fox News Digital.

Lance Twiggs, who has not been charged with a crime, moved into a townhome in St. George, Utah, after living with his grandparents when his father kicked him out, the relative said. The 22-year-old is also in the process of transitioning from male to female, the relative confirmed. He was kicked out of his parents' home at the age of 18, according to the relative.

He shared an apartment in southwestern Utah with 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, who's accused of assassinating Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, on Sept. 10 at Utah Valley University (UVU) in Orem, Utah.

Kirk was taken to a local hospital in critical condition following the shooting, where he later died, officials said. Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, two counts of witness tampering and commission of a violent offense in the presence of a child.

MOM OF CHARLIE KIRK'S ALLEGED ASSASSIN DESCRIBES RADICAL SHIFT IN LAST YEAR: 'MORE PRO-GAY AND TRANS RIGHTS'

"[His father] thought he wasn’t being respectful and was problematic, so they kicked him out," the relative said. "He then lived with [his grandparents] until he was 18 and graduated from high school."

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, added that the roommate was struggling with substance abuse issues, addicted to video games and grappling with his "gender identity."

"But the real reason he was acting out was because he was using drugs and alcohol, and was addicted to gaming," she said.

The relative also revealed her family member had "always tried to put on the act that he had changed."

"He moved into a townhome and paid full rent, and there were other college roommates at the time," the relative explained.

COMPLETE COVERAGE OF CHARLIE KIRK

According to the roommate’s relative, he initially moved into the townhome before Robinson, who moved into the house last year. The two were in a romantic relationship, the relative had said.

"He was maintaining a job and able to pay rent, and was technically an adult," she told Fox News Digital. "The other college roommates eventually all moved out, and [he] stayed and Tyler became his roommate."

CHARLIE KIRK'S ALLEGED ASSASSIN'S TRANSGENDER ROOMMATE 'HATES CONSERVATIVES AND CHRISTIANS,' RELATIVE SAYS

Timeline of the assassination of Charlie Kirk

Sept. 10, 2025 – 11:51 a.m.: According to charging documents, surveillance video shows the suspect, later identified as Robinson, entering UVU's campus wearing dark clothing, sunglasses and carrying a concealed rifle, walking with an unusual gait.

12:15 p.m.: Cameras capture the suspect climbing over a railing onto a rooftop overlooking the UVU plaza, positioning himself in a prone stance consistent with a sniper setup.

12:23 p.m.: During a Turning Point USA event, while Kirk was answering a question about mass shootings, the suspect fires a single shot from a .30-06 bolt-action rifle. The bullet struck Kirk in the neck. Children and attendees nearby were also endangered, the charging document noted.

WATCH:

Immediately after the shooting: Robinson flees across the rooftop, carrying the rifle, then descends and runs toward the northeast end of campus.

Shortly after: Law enforcement launches a 33-hour manhunt, locking down parts of Orem, Utah and publishing surveillance photos of the shooter. The murder weapon – wrapped in a towel and inscribed bullets – is found in a wooded area near campus.

WATCH:

Sept. 10, 2025 – Robinson messages his roommate, Twiggs, admitting responsibility for the shooting, instructing him to delete texts and expressing motives linked to his belief that Kirk "spread too much hate." He also mentions engraving "meme-like" inscriptions on bullets.

Sept. 11, 2025 – Morning: Robinson’s mother recognizes her son from news photos of the suspect. Both parents confront him, according to charging documents. Family persuades him to consider surrender.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sept. 11, 2025 – Evening: Robinson, accompanied by his parents and a family friend, turns himself in at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Sept. 16, 2025: The Utah County Attorney’s Office files formal charges against Robinson, including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm, obstruction of justice, witness tampering and committing violence in the presence of children.