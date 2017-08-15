Charges sought against those who toppled Confederate statue

A North Carolina sheriff is working to identify and charge protesters who toppled a nearly century-old Confederate statue.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews issued a statement Tuesday that investigators are using video footage to identify those responsible for toppling the statue. Law enforcement officers took video throughout the protest Monday in downtown Durham.

But they didn't intervene as demonstrators climbed a ladder, attached a rope and then pulled down the statue. The protest was in response to violence at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend.

Andrews said he chose to exercise restraint. He said he met with county leaders and protest organizers beforehand and was aware of the potential for vandalism.

County officials didn't immediately respond to messages asking whether the statue would be put back up.