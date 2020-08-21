Chad Daybell arraigned on charges in deaths of Lori Vallow's missing children

The man Lori Vallow married after the disappearance of her two children and the death of his wife pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of disposing of the children's bodies.

An Idaho judge ordered Chad Daybell, the author of self-published doomsday novels, to stand trial on the charges in January following a preliminary hearing last month.

Daybell was charged with evidence destruction after authorities unearthed the bodies of Vallow’s missing children in his backyard in Salem, Idaho, in June.

JJ Vallow, a 7-year-old boy with autism, and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan disappeared last September. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii last winter on child abandonment charges where police say she ran off to with Daybell.

His previous wife, Tammy Daybell, died in October. Idaho prosecutors are investigating the death.

Police say they found JJ’s body in a black plastic bag with his wrists and ankles bound with duct tape. Tylee’s remains appeared to have been burned.

“By pleading not guilty you will maintain all your constitutional rights in this case,” Boyce told Daybell via Zoom, according to the East Idaho News. “Among those rights, you have the right to be presumed innocent. The presumption of innocence is a real and important right that lies at the foundation of our criminal justice system.”

Daybell is being held on $1 million bail.

Vallow also was accused of disposing of the bodies and has a date before a judge in the case next month.

Police said in court papers that Vallow believed JJ and Tylee were "zombies."

Vallow friend Melani Gibb was quoted as telling investigators that the term “refers to an individual whose mortal spirit has left their body and that their body is now the host of another spirit.”