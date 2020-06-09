Human remains found at Idaho home of Chad Daybell, husband of 'cult mom' Lori Vallow, police say

Idaho investigators have discovered human remains at a home belonging to the husband of “cult mom” Lori Vallow and police took him into custody, according to reports Tuesday.

Rexburg Assistant Chief Gary Hagen announced the discovery of the unidentified human remains at the address of Chad Daybell’s home in Salem, KIFI-TV reported.

The man who married "cult mom" Lori Vallow after her two children disappeared and his late wife died under suspicious circumstances was seen being taken into custody by authorities in Idaho, according to reports.

KIFI-TV reported speaking to individuals who said they saw police handcuff Daybell, 51, after pulling over in an SUV near his home in Salem, Idaho.

His vehicle was towed to a storage facility in Rexburg, according to the station.

Police have not released any information about the apparent arrest.

Daybell became the husband of Lori Vallow, 46, in November 2019, a month after his previous wife died at home. A month earlier, Vallow's two children had disappeared and were reported missing by their grandparents.

The disappearance of Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, has generated international headlines.

Hours before his apparent arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at Daybell's home.

Fremont County Sheriff deputies, Rexburg Police officers and the FBI arrived with the warrant -- and a backhoe -- at the home around 7 a.m. local time, according to the East Idaho News.

FBI spokeswoman Sandra Barker confirmed that the agency’s Evidence Response Team was assisting local law enforcement with the execution of a search warrant, the news outlet reported.

It also reported that the Rexburg Police Department applied for the warrant, which is sealed -- so it was unknown what evidence was being sought in the search.

Aerial footage from the news outlet showed officers gathered in Daybell’s backyard, where they appeared to be digging in one spot.

Reports in April quoted a letter from the Idaho Attorney General’s Office as saying that Vallow and Daybell were being investigated in connection with Tammy Daybell's death in October 2019 at the age of 49.

JJ and Tylee haven't been seen since September 2019. Tylee was last seen Sept. 8 at Yellowstone National Park. JJ was last seen a few days later near his home.

In February, Vallow was arrested on child abandonment charges in Hawaii, where she was living with Daybell. She remains locked up in Idaho on $1 million bail.

Vallow’s family has accused her of being part of a cult with Daybell, the author of more than a dozen self-published doomsday novels.

Charles Vallow, Lori Vallow's ex-husband, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, in Chandler, Ariz., back in July 2019. Cox claimed self-defense.

Cox died in December of what the coroner ruled were natural causes.