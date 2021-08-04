Central Rockies facing heavy rain, flash flood risk
Heat warnings in effect for parts of interior Northwest, Desert Southwest
The Central Rockies from northern New Mexico to southern Wyoming will continue seeing heavy downpours and the threat for more flash flooding on Wednesday.
A stalled frontal boundary will concentrate rounds of storms and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast to the Southeast Coast.
Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in effect for the interior Northwest as well as the Desert Southwest into Southern California through Thursday.