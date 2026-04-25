CBP joins forces with Coast Guard to apprehend 60 smugglers off California coast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it apprehended 60 smugglers off the coast of California in April joint operations with the U.S. Coast Guard

CBP's Air and Marine Operations unit interdicted three separate seacraft off the coast of southern California from April 17-21, CBP said in an announcement Friday.

On April 17, CBP’s San Diego Marine Unit crews interdicted a 24-foot boat near San Clemente Island. The boat had 13 people on board, including seven men, five women and a juvenile female. CBP brought the boat to Ballast Point Naval Base for processing, according to the announcement.

The next day, CBP apprehended another suspected smuggler boat 80 nautical miles southwest of San Diego.

Aided by the Coast Guard's Cutter Florence Finch, Air and Marine Operations' Long Beach Marine Unit crew intercepted the boat near San Nicolas Island, apprehending 29 Mexican nationals. The Coast Guard transported the individuals and the vessel to Newport Harbor and turned them over to the U.S. Border Patrol, CBP said.

ICE NABS ILLEGAL ALIENS CONVICTED OF CHILD SEX CRIMES AND METH TRAFFICKING IN NATIONWIDE ENFORCEMENT SWEEP

The third and final operation occurred on April 21. The Coast Guard's Terrel Horne interdicted a 25-foot cuddy cabin boat containing 18 Mexican nationals on board. The Coast Guard also transported them for processing by U.S. Border Patrol.

BORDER AGENTS UNCOVER RPG LAUNCHER, CACHE OF RIFLES HIDDEN IN VEHICLE HEADING TO MEXICO

Many of the 60 individuals have criminal histories for a wide array of offenses including failure to yield, driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run, making false police reports, drug possession, active warrants for resisting arrest, trespassing, burglary, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, drug trafficking, aggravated assault with a weapon and domestic violence, according to CBP.

"These interdictions show the great lengths dangerous criminals will go to avoid apprehension, including taking to the open ocean in unsafe, overcrowded vessels," Air and Marine Operations Southwest Region Executive Director Hunter Robinson said in a statement. "Their desperation puts lives at risk. Our crews are dedicated to stopping these dangerous individuals far from shore to keep our communities safe."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Border crossings and apprehensions are down significantly during President Donald Trump's administration compared to former President Joe Biden's. Border encounters during the first six months of the fiscal year are the lowest in recorded history, the Department of Homeland Security said in an April statement.

Fox News Digital contacted the U.S. Coast Guard and CBP for comment but did not immediately receive a response.