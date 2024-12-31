6 suspects allegedly involved in deadly human smuggling incidents over the past week, Coast Guard says

United States Coast Guard officials in California said six people are suspects in deadly human smuggling events at the Golden State’s southwest border last week.

The incidents involved more than 60 people and took place between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29, according to the USCG.

A statement posted on the branch's X account said many lives were lost during the incidents, but did not provide further details.

COAST GUARD VIDEO SHOWS HELICOPTER CREW RESCUE MAN FLOATING ON A COOLER 30 MILES OFF FLORIDA COAST AFTER STORM

"Tragically, this endeavor has claimed many lives. Taking to the ocean in unseaworthy vessels with unlicensed captains in cold, unforgiving waters is deadly," the statement read.

On Dec. 11, the USCG posted a similar statement that said 14 people were suspects in human smuggling events involving 73 individuals during a seven-day period.

COAST GUARD DETAINS MORE THAN 20 MIGRANTS ON BOAT OFF CALIFORNIA COAST

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They cited possible complications with water temperatures below 60 degrees, which can cause hypothermia in less than 30 minutes.

"Smuggling attempts put lives at extreme risk," the USCG said.