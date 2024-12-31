Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California

6 suspects allegedly involved in deadly human smuggling incidents over the past week, Coast Guard says

The smuggling event involved more than 60 people between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

United States Coast Guard officials in California said six people are suspects in deadly human smuggling events at the Golden State’s southwest border last week.

The incidents involved more than 60 people and took place between Dec. 23 and Dec. 29, according to the USCG.

A statement posted on the branch's X account said many lives were lost during the incidents, but did not provide further details.

COAST GUARD VIDEO SHOWS HELICOPTER CREW RESCUE MAN FLOATING ON A COOLER 30 MILES OFF FLORIDA COAST AFTER STORM

Coast Guard emblem in California

United States Coast Guard officials in California said six people are suspected of being involved in fatal human smuggling events at the state's southwest border over the past week. (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

"Tragically, this endeavor has claimed many lives. Taking to the ocean in unseaworthy vessels with unlicensed captains in cold, unforgiving waters is deadly," the statement read.

On Dec. 11, the USCG posted a similar statement that said 14 people were suspects in human smuggling events involving 73 individuals during a seven-day period.

COAST GUARD DETAINS MORE THAN 20 MIGRANTS ON BOAT OFF CALIFORNIA COAST

a U.S. Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter in flight

A Coast Guard Sikorsky MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They cited possible complications with water temperatures below 60 degrees, which can cause hypothermia in less than 30 minutes.

"Smuggling attempts put lives at extreme risk," the USCG said.