Border agents uncover RPG launcher, cache of rifles hidden in vehicle heading to Mexico

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What began as a routine inspection of a four-door Lexus crossing the U.S. border into Mexico escalated quickly Sunday when officers discovered a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) launcher and dozens of additional weapons hidden in the vehicle.

Tucked in a cavity under the seats, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials found the RPG tube, four rifles, an Avtomat Kalashnikova (AK-style) pistol, 16 AK rifles, 24 rifle magazines, 16 rifle stocks, 20 pistol grips and other weapon parts in a vehicle attempting to cross the border at the Area Port of Nogales, near Tucson, Arizona.

CBP confiscated the arsenal, which authorities said demonstrates the scale of weapons smuggling across the U.S. border and the volume that can be transported in a single vehicle. Officials said the seizure highlights ongoing concerns about cartel firepower and the flow of U.S.-sourced weapons into Mexico.

"Under the powerful leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, our frontline CBP officers utilized an effective combination of inspection experience and technology to find these weapons and prevent them from falling into the hands of the cartels," CBP’s Acting Deputy Commissioner Ron Vitiello said.

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"CBP prevented these dangerous weapons from wreaking havoc on the good people of Mexico," he added.

CBP did not say whether the car’s contents have been tied to any particular cartel.

The driver, a woman, is being charged with smuggling goods from the United States, a crime that could carry a penalty of up to 10 years behind bars.

She was accompanied by three minors who were released to the custody of a family member, according to CBP.

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CBP’s Acting Director of Field Operations, Carlos Gonzalez, praised the work of the officers at the border who detected the weapons.

"Every day, CBP officers serve on the front lines, actively dismantling the transnational criminal organizations that destabilize the region. U.S. Customs and Border Protection remains steadfast in its mission to secure our borders and prevent these illicit networks from threatening the safety of our nation," Gonzalez said.

Law enforcement officials said the cache reflects the level of firepower available to drug cartels, aligning with the administration’s terrorist designations.

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"President Trump designated criminal drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations for good reason, and this case is one of many that shows their violent intent to hang on to power," Timothy Courchaine, U.S. Attorney for the District of Arizona, said.

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"The United States Attorney’s Office is proud to work alongside the Department of Homeland Security to make sure we choke off the flow of weapons to violent actors in Mexico and bring their accomplices in the United States to justice."