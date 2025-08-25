Expand / Collapse search
Crime

CBP agents foil carjacking suspect in Washington DC as Trump makes city 'safe and beautiful'

A federal task force has made over 1,000 arrests since the crime operation began in the capital

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) foiled a carjacking in Washington, D.C., on Monday amid the Trump administration’s crackdown on crime in the capital.

The CBP agents were making the city "safe and beautiful" when they received a call about a carjacking in progress.

"Agents immediately responded to the area and stopped the fleeing suspect," a CBP post on X stated.

DC ARRESTS SURPASS 1,000 AS TRUMP-BACKED CRACKDOWN ENTERS 12TH HOMICIDE-FREE DAY

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) help arrested a suspected carjacker in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents foiled a carjacking in Washington, D.C., the agency said.  (U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP))

The agency said the suspect was arrested and will be charged with multiple offenses.

"CBP will continue to support all presidential executive orders and ensure D.C. is safe again," the social media post read.

More than 1,000 arrests have been made in the weeks since the crime crackdown in D.C. began.

BLUE CITIES IN TRUMP’S CROSSHAIRS AFTER DC POLICE TAKEOVER

"What does that mean? They can’t be used to shoot people, to kill people," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said Monday on "Fox & Friends," referring to the weapons seizures. "And on top of all of that, we’ve got a government now where the people in D.C. are feeling safer. They know that there is a president who’s looking to protect them."

"D.C. was one of the most violent cities in the world, and but for President Trump coming in and bringing in our federal partners… we’ve got a unified force of people and law enforcement who are going into the crime-ridden areas and making a difference," she added.

The operation began quietly on Aug. 7 with the launch of the "Making D.C. Safe and Beautiful" task force that Trump created in March through an executive order.

Trump escalated it on Aug. 11 by temporarily seizing federal control of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) under emergency powers in the Home Rule Act.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
