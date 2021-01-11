Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Capitol Protests
Published

Two Capitol Police officers suspended, several more are under investigation after riot

The Capitol Police response to the riot has come under heavy scrutiny

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
FBI, NYPD reportedly warned Capitol Police of potential violence ahead of rallyVideo

FBI, NYPD reportedly warned Capitol Police of potential violence ahead of rally

The FBI also reportedly visited and urged pro-Trump extremists not to travel to Washington, D.C.; Aishah Hasnie reports.

Two Capitol Police officers have been suspended for their actions during last week's riots inside the U.S. Capitol building and several more are under investigation, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said Monday. 

Another person was also arrested, Ryan told reporters during a virtual news conference, but said he was not sure if that person was a Capitol Police employee or a National Guard soldier who worked for the Capitol Police.

"We do have a couple of Capitol Police we talked about before with taking selfies and another, another Capitol Police evidently put on a MAGA hat and was walking people, not sure all the details," said Ryan, "They have been suspended. Someone else has been arrested.

Ryan, who as the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee Chairman shares oversight of the Capitol Police with Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith  R-Miss., who chairs the Legislative Branch Subcommittee in the Senate, also was asked if he’s heard about evidence there was an "inside job" on Jan. 6.

"I don't have any direct evidence of, as yet, of any kind of inside job," Ryan responded. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In addition, Ryan also said 10 to 15 Capitol Police officers were under investigation for their actions during the riot but that he did not have specifics.

Calls and messages to the Capitol Police and the Justice Department were not returned. Ryan said he would provide more details at a later date. 

Your Money