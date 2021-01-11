Capitol rioter, Air Force veteran, arrested after ex-wife calls FBI

A retired Air Force officer who was arrested after he was filmed storming the U.S. Capitol in military gear during last week's riots was turned in by his ex-wife, authorities said.

Larry Rendell Brock, of Grapevine, Texas, was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct. He turned himself into FBI agents on Sunday.

His ex-wife, whom he was married to for 18 years, called the FBI National Threat Operations Center to report she recognized him in photos taken inside the Capitol during the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

"I just know that when I saw this was happening I was afraid he would be there," she said, according to a federal affidavit. "I think you already know he was there. It is such a good picture of him and I recognize his patch."

Brock, 53, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel and Air Force Academy graduate, was seen wearing a helmet, military gear with patches and carrying zip-tie handcuffs.

Another witness contacted the FBI and explained Brook's military background.

"It looks like him and he has pilot wings on his chest in this picture," the witness said, according to the affidavit. "He was an A-lO pilot. Worked at L3, and he still has contacts that work with L3 that knew he was flying to Washington DC."

Investigators compared Brock's driver's license to images of him in the Capitol building. One photo shows him in the Senate chamber. Another shows him outside Hosue Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office.

Brock confirmed his presence in the images and videos during an interview with The New Yorker.

"The president asked for his supporters to be there to attend, and I felt like it was important, because of how much I love this country, to actually be there," he told the magazine.

Prerak Shah, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, praised Brock's arrest over Twitter.

"Wednesday's #CapitolRiots were a disgrace. Forcibly storming a government building is a shocking betrayal of the rule of law," he wrote. "The Northern District of Texas is proud to partner with the District of DC to hold Larry Brock accountable for his actions."