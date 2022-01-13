Michigan woman who wanted to share Jan. 6 information with Capitol Police hit with gun charges

A Michigan woman is facing charges after allegedly driving a truck carrying guns and ammunition to U.S. Capitol Police headquarters in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, saying she wanted to speak with officers about information she had about the Jan. 6 riot that happened more than a year ago.

Capitol Police said Kery Lynn McAttee, 58, parked her 2001 Chevrolet Silverado in the "No Parking" zone in front of U.S. Capitol Police headquarters around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday.

When McAttee spoke with officers regarding Jan. 6 information, an agent spotted a gun case and the butt of a long gun in the truck.

The woman told officers she drove from Michigan "and wanted to talk about information she had about January 6, 2021," U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement Thursday.

"McAttee confirmed there were firearms in her vehicle," U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

"At this time, there is no evidence the 58-year-old suspect was coming here to do anything, except speak with our officers," the department added. "We cannot provide the details of that conversation because they are now part of an open investigation. She was not on file with the USCP."

Police said ammunition and firearms were found in the truck. The firearms included an unloaded Remington Nylon 66 .22 caliber rifle, an unloaded Connecticut Valley Arms .50 caliber muzzle-loader, a loaded Mossberg .410 caliber shotgun and a Gamo pellet gun.

McAttee is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of unregistered ammunition, unlawful possession/transportation of a semi-automatic rifle, and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. It was not immediately clear if she remained in custody Thursday.