US
Published

Canadian hiker dies after collapsing at New Hampshire peak

The Quebec man was hiking Mount Washington

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A 46-year-old Canadian man died on the Northeast's highest peak earlier this week. 

The hiker collapsed as he reached the summit of Mount Washington and died – despite the efforts of nearby staff, two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking.

The man, from Quebec, had been on a day hike on a mountain trail with his son. 

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers said Thursday that he had reached an Appalachian Mountain Club hut. 

A view of Mount Washington, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft, in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020. 

A view of Mount Washington, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft, in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020.  (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

The man started complaining of shortness of breath. Just feet away from reaching the Mount Washington summit's parking lot, the man collapsed. 

A view from the auto road on Mount Washington, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft, looking out to the surrounding White Mountains, in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020. 

A view from the auto road on Mount Washington, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft, looking out to the surrounding White Mountains, in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020.  (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

State park staff performed CPR and used a defibrillator.

Cars traverse the auto road that leads to the top of Mount Washington, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020. 

Cars traverse the auto road that leads to the top of Mount Washington, standing at an elevation of 6,288.2 ft in the Presidential Range of the White Mountains in New Hampshire on June 12, 2020.  (Photo by Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images)

He was taken down the mountain's auto road to an ambulance. 

It’s a 6,288-foot hike to the summit.

