Canadian hiker dies after collapsing at New Hampshire peak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 46-year-old Canadian man died on the Northeast's highest peak earlier this week.

The hiker collapsed as he reached the summit of Mount Washington and died – despite the efforts of nearby staff, two nurses and a doctor who were also hiking.

The man, from Quebec, had been on a day hike on a mountain trail with his son.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department conservation officers said Thursday that he had reached an Appalachian Mountain Club hut.

CANADIAN CLIMBER FOUND DEAD AFTER FALLING OFF MOUNT RAINIER

The man started complaining of shortness of breath. Just feet away from reaching the Mount Washington summit's parking lot, the man collapsed.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, AUGUST 25, 1916, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE CREATED UNDER PRESIDENT WILSON

State park staff performed CPR and used a defibrillator.

He was taken down the mountain's auto road to an ambulance.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s a 6,288-foot hike to the summit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.