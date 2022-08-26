Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Canadian climber found dead after falling off Mount Rainier

The man fell while descending a southern route on Mount Rainier

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The body of a climber from British Columbia was recovered by rangers at Washington state's Mount Rainier National Park

The National Park Service said that the climber was identified as 52-year-old Canadian national Chun Hui Zhang, of Surrey.

He had been on a private, recreational summit climb of the mountain with friends.

On Monday, witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending Rainier's Disappointment Cleaver route on the south side. 

Mount Rainier viewed from the Longmire Viewpoint on the Wonderland Trail in Mt. Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. 

Mount Rainier viewed from the Longmire Viewpoint on the Wonderland Trail in Mt. Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.  (Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

While several unsuccessful attempts had been made by climbing guides and Park Service rangers to locate Zhang, his body was located the following day. 

The Nisqually River is fed from the Nisqually Glacier on Mount Rainier in Mt. Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. 

The Nisqually River is fed from the Nisqually Glacier on Mount Rainier in Mt. Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.  (Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"Using a [National Park Service-contracted] helicopter, rangers were able to access and extricate the climber’s body," the Park Service said in a press release.

Mount Rainier viewed from Eatonville near Mt. Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. 

Mount Rainier viewed from Eatonville near Mt. Rainier National Park on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.  (Photo by Thomas O'Neill/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Staff from International Mountain Guides and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. provided assistance.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.