Canadian climber found dead after falling off Mount Rainier

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The body of a climber from British Columbia was recovered by rangers at Washington state's Mount Rainier National Park.

The National Park Service said that the climber was identified as 52-year-old Canadian national Chun Hui Zhang, of Surrey.

He had been on a private, recreational summit climb of the mountain with friends.

On Monday, witnesses reported seeing a climber take a "substantial fall" while descending Rainier's Disappointment Cleaver route on the south side.

ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY, AUGUST 25, 1916, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE CREATED UNDER PRESIDENT WILSON

While several unsuccessful attempts had been made by climbing guides and Park Service rangers to locate Zhang, his body was located the following day.

CALIFORNIA RESCUERS SAVE FAMILY WITH BABY STRANDED FOR 3 DAYS IN TAHOE NATIONAL FOREST

"Using a [National Park Service-contracted] helicopter, rangers were able to access and extricate the climber’s body," the Park Service said in a press release.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Staff from International Mountain Guides and Rainier Mountaineering, Inc. provided assistance.