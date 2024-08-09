Camping World's massive US flag praised by former boxer on California board that greenlit display

Expand / Collapse search
California

San Joaquin County, California supervisor praises RV retailer Camping World after Old Glory drama

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
A California official is praising Camping World for its towering U.S. flag display in French Camp after tensions over permitting issues, calling the public standoff "great marketing" as he pushes his county to go honor Americans who became prisoners of war or missing in action.

"We welcome their business and the flag," Tom Patti, a member of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, told Fox News Digital. "From the very beginning, we would’ve preferred they followed a traditional protocol of getting a permit."

After more than a year of back and forth over permitting requirements, he said the county has received documentation from Camping World and approved the company's plans. The flag is already flying above the sprawling lot once more.

RV RETAILER CAMPING WORLD DEFIES CALIFORNIA COUNTY ORDER TO TAKE DOWN GIANT AMERICAN FLAG

A giant U.S. flag flies atop a 130-foot-tall flag pole outside RV retailer Camping Worlds French Camp, California.

A giant U.S. flag flies atop a 130-foot-tall flag pole outside RV retailer Camping Worlds French Camp, California location after a showdown with local authorities over permitting rules. Joaquin County officials granted Camping World a permit for the towering pole Thursday.

"These guys go forward, they put big flag poles into the ground, but they don't go for advanced permitting in any capacity," he said. If it becomes an issue, the company winds up getting massive public support – and potential new customers.

Patti, a former boxer who trained with Mike Tyson, said a number of voters, many of them veterans, approached him to defend the flag. He too had supported the flag and separately pushed for the county to commemorate Flag Day with the POW/MIA flag alongside the American Flag above its headquarters.

"We'll have to assume that it was either a fantastic marketing opportunity, or they didn’t do the research that a permit would be required," Patti said. "Once we got the info we requested, we issued a permit, and it’s a done deal for us."

Camping World Empty pole Google_

A Google Maps image from December 2023 shows the 130-foot flag pole at the Camping World lot in French Camp, California, without its  accompanying U.S. Flag. (Google)

Patti, who previously had a career in the installation of large commercial signs, said he didn't believe that Camping World would risk installing an unsafe base. The retailer has similar large flags at many of its 250 locations around the country. 

"I'm certain that Camping World is not looking for lawsuits in the future," he said. "We are taking their word for it."

County zoning rules were meant to address concerns about the depth and width of the pole's underground base to ensure it wouldn't be at risk of toppling over, he said. The county had requested a site plan back in June 2023 and received it roughly a year later, he said. The numbers checked out, and the country granted a permit this week.

CAMPING WORLD CEO: ‘I'D RATHER GO TO JAIL' THAN YIELD TO CITY IN AMERICAN FLAG CONTROVERSY

The county requires permits for structures above 30 feet tall. Camping World's flag pole stretched 130 feet skyward.

San Joaquin officials have denied claims that they ordered the retailer to take down the flag or issued any citations.

The county requested site plans and engineering drawings in June 2023 after the flag went up before the retailer got a permit, according to county officials. Partial plans were turned over in December and the full documents arrived in June 2024.

In a statement, the county said some of its employees had been harassed and threatened over the standoff and asked for people to show "common decency and courtesy."

"We want to express our appreciation for your patriotism. We fully support the display of our flag and welcome local businesses, especially those that share our patriotic spirit," the county wrote in a letter to concerned residents. "However, we do require adherence to the permitting process to ensure safety and proper access for everyone."

Marcus Lemonis speaks from NYSE floor

Marcus Lemonis, chairman and chief executive officer of Camping World Holdings Inc., speaks during an interview on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Friday, Oct. 7, 2016. For years, Lemonis has defended massive American flags at Camping World lots, sometimes in defiance of local ordinances. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis had the flag raised on Monday, days before the permit came through.

Lemonis, who immigrated to the U.S. from Lebanon, is a staunch defender of the flag and has been involved in similar standoffs with local authorities around the country. He told Fox News as far back as 2019 that he'd rather get locked up than shrink the scale of his patriotic displays.

"When veterans show up at the stores for the flag-raisings, and when they come on Saturdays and do their veteran rides, and they weep at the bottom of the flag pole, that's the conviction that I need to say it's just not going to come down," he said. "I would rather go to jail."

Lemonis could not immediately be reached for comment on the French Camp permit.

Fox News' Kristine Parks contributed to this report.