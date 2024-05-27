Expand / Collapse search
Boxing

Mike Tyson suffers medical scare on flight ahead of fight with Jake Paul: reports

Tyson's representatives told The New York Post he had an 'ulcer flare up'

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Boxing legend Mike Tyson had a medical scare, becoming nauseous and dizzy on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, his representatives told the New York Post. 

However, his team says he is "doing great" after the incident that occurred just before landing. 

"He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing," his representatives said in an email to The Post. "He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson wears a dark jacket and white shirt as he stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Las Vegas.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson's fight against Jake Paul has been sanctioned as a competitive boxing match rather than an exhibition, meaning the rounds will be shorter and the gloves will be heavier. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

The email to The Post added an "air conditioning issue." 

In Touch Weekly was first to report Tyson’s scare, which they categorized as a "medical emergency."

"Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded," a source told In Touch Weekly. "Before the paramedics arrived, the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor – the message even came on everyone’s screens."

That could certainly be a scary moment for all those involved who were unaware of what Tyson was going through. Luckily, it appears Tyson is doing much better. 

This is a developing story. More to come.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.