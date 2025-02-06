Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee

Camping World CEO defies another city's threat of legal action over huge American flag: Not 'coming down'

CEO Marcus Lemonis was born in Lebanon and adopted by a Miami couple when he was 9 years old

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
The CEO of Camping World, a national RV dealer with stores in 200-plus locations, is defying yet another city's threat of legal action over the store's signature, massive, 40 feet by 80 feet American flag that waves outside the dealership.

Marcus Lemonis is responding to a request from the city of Sevierville, Tennessee, to remove a 100-foot flagpole on its property "in violation of the Municipal Zoning Ordinance," according to a letter from the city that Lemonis posted to X.

"[T]he flag and flag pole aren’t coming down," Lemonis wrote on X, along with a copy of the city's letter. "It’s currently our standard flag pole of 130 and flag is 40x80. We are excited to continue to send all the new tax revenue from the 20 million dollar facility we built in your town on former farmland."

A giant U.S. flag flies atop a 130-foot-tall flag pole outside RV retailer Camping World's French Camp, California.

It is not the first time Lemonis has defied orders to remove the huge Camping World flags; he has had similar experiences across the country and even takes on daily fines in some areas.

"We dealt with it in Statesville [North Carolina]; Morgan Hill, California; Onalaska, Wisconsin; and now Greenville, North Carolina," Lemonis told FOX Business' "The Bottom Line" in late January. "And I think this is a perfect example … of local and city and state municipalities putting regulations on businesses that don't advance the business. They just create more noise and unnecessary distractions."

A giant U.S. flag flies atop a 130-foot-tall flag pole outside RV retailer Camping World's French Camp, California.

Lemonis was born in Lebanon and left on the doorstep of an orphanage, according to the Camping World website. A couple from Miami adopted him when he was 9 years old.

A giant U.S. flag flies atop a 130-foot-tall flag pole outside RV retailer Camping World's French Camp, California.

"I do it because I believe in it. I'm an immigrant in this country," Lemonis  told "The Bottom Line." "This country gave me an opportunity to earn a living and to employ 13,000 people. I just choose to have a big flag because I've had one since I was a little kid."

He argued that the city’s crackdown on his patriotism is one example of how local governments harm business and represents "a small example of why things [get] more expensive."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.