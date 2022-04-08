Californians fed up with both political parties as crime crisis spirals in Golden State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Voters in California question if either party is equipped to address the crime crisis facing the Golden State.

"I think both of them are inadequate at this point, because they’re using old solutions that never worked in the first place," Daniel, from San Francisco, told Fox News.

Paul, a San Francisco resident who said he leans Democrat, told Fox News there are politicians in both parties he does not agree with.

"Sometimes you wonder if any of them can do the job, the party I've chosen included," Paul admitted.

WATCH NOW:

SAN FRANCISCO MAYOR LONDON BREED DOWNPLAYS CRIME IN CITY AS RIGHT WING MEDIA ‘NOISE’

During her "State of the City" speech on March 9, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, a Democrat, acknowledged that the progressive city had been plagued by rampant vandalism, car and home break-ins, drug use and gun violence.

"Too many people across the city, don’t feel safe," Breed said. She went on to downplay crime as "noise" from "right wing media" outlets.

"You know, there’s a lot of noise about what’s happening in our city. You see it in the headlines, often in the right-wing media. They love to talk about San Francisco, don't they? You see it on social media. You see one video take off as if it's telling the whole truth about who we are. I know it’s challenging with all that noise to really understand what’s happening," the mayor said.

Gianni, from San Francisco, said he thinks a business owner should be in charge.

"I think that would probably be a republican," said Gianni.

LOS ANGELES ROBBERIES INVOLVING FIREARMS UP 44% AND ARE BECOMING MORE VIOLENT, POLICE CHIEF SAYS

In Los Angeles, Robberies involving a firearm have increased 44% this year, according to a report from the LAPD last month. Citywide, robberies have increased nearly 18%, according to Los Angeles Police Department data.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Asked which party is better suited to solve the crime crisis, Duncan, from Los Angeles, said, "probably neither."

"It doesn’t seem like either one is helping ... I don’t think either party would really want that to stop because they can use it to help them get elected," Duncan said.