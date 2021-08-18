Possible California abduction caught on video as woman screams for help before van door slams shut

California investigators are looking to track down a white van after video emerged that appeared to show a woman’s possible roadside abduction or a domestic incident in Santa Clarita Valley, north of Los Angeles, on Thursday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shared the video Monday, asking for the public’s help tracking down the vehicle and its occupants.

The 1 minute, 47-second video begins with the van on the side of Calgrove Boulevard near Interstate 5. A woman can be heard shouting for help and struggling with an unidentified person below.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The person holding the camera appears to be at an elevated location above a row of foliage that separates them from the road, which looks to be a few dozen yards away.

Another person can be heard off-camera, near the filmer asking, "what’s going on?"

"Stop!" a man’s voice yells down toward the RV.

"They’re abducting her," he says in a hushed tone, directing whoever is with him to "call 911!"

The woman he was speaking with tells him to call 911, and he responds, "I’m filming."

All the while, the RV remains in place, and muffled noises can be heard coming from below.

"What are you doing?" the man calls down.

In response, the woman below can be heard screaming again.

"Why are you doing this?" the man shouts down.

Then a sliding door slams shut as the woman again screams for help. The woman up top can be heard placing the 911 call as this happens.

Then the vehicle drives off.

The video first emerged on social media last Friday, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Signal, and was shared by the sheriff’s department on Monday.

"We’re treating it as suspicious circumstances, because who knows what it could be," LASD Sgt. Keith Greene told the paper. "It could be a domestic (crime), but … we’re still investigating."

As of Wednesday, authorities said they had no new developments to report in the case.

Investigators described the vehicle as a "light colored [Mercedes] Sprinter type van" with aftermarket solar panels and an air conditioning unit on the roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 661-799-5805.