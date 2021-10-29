California missing woman last seen at son's football game, ex-husband says

A California woman is missing after leaving her son's football game early Oct. 17.

Heidi Planck, 39, went missing after attending her son's football game with her ex-husband, Jim Wayne.

Wayne told Fox News he hasn't heard from Planck since then.

"She left our son's football game early," Wayne said. "But she left early, and we really haven't seen or talked to her since."

Wayne said Planck hasn't made contact with her work, family or friends.

MISSING FLORIDA TEEN FOUND SAFE DAYS AFTER VANISHING, MOM SAYS

"Nothing. I mean, no contact at all," Wayne said. "No contact with her work, her friends, co-workers, family. Our 10-year-old-son, his birthday is next week that we share."

Wayne said that Planck's dog was found at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles on the night of Oct. 17, but with nothing else.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Planck was last seen in Downey, California.

Planck has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.