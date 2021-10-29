Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

California missing woman last seen at son's football game, ex-husband says

Heidi Planck went missing after attending her son's football game with her ex-husband, Jim Wayne

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California woman is missing after leaving her son's football game early Oct. 17. 

Heidi Planck, 39, went missing after attending her son's football game with her ex-husband, Jim Wayne.

Wayne told Fox News he hasn't heard from Planck since then.

"She left our son's football game early," Wayne said. "But she left early, and we really haven't seen or talked to her since."

Wayne said Planck hasn't made contact with her work, family or friends.

(Los Angeles Police Department)

MISSING FLORIDA TEEN FOUND SAFE DAYS AFTER VANISHING, MOM SAYS

"Nothing. I mean, no contact at all," Wayne said. "No contact with her work, her friends, co-workers, family. Our 10-year-old-son, his birthday is next week that we share."

Wayne said that Planck's dog was found at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles on the night of Oct. 17, but with nothing else.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Planck was last seen in Downey, California.

Los Angeles Police Department building downtown. 

Los Angeles Police Department building downtown.  (iStock)

Planck has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Adam Sabes is a writer at Fox News. You can reach him at Adam.Sabes@fox.com.

Your Money