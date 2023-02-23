Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California woman fatally shot by officers was armed with pellet gun

CA woman pointed pellet gun at officers prior to fatal shooting

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles police shot and killed a woman who pointed a pellet gun at officers, authorities said Thursday.

Police responded Wednesday night following a report of a woman who pointed a handgun at a passerby, according to Officer Melissa Podany.

When officers encountered the suspect, she pointed the weapon at them and they opened fire, officials said.

The unidentified, woman, described as being in her 40s, was pronounced dead at a hospital, the Los Angeles Times reported.

CALIFORNIA EARLY WINTER STORMS IMPROVE WATER SUPPLY OUTLOOK

The LA police said that a woman who was shot by officers was armed with a pellet gun.

The LA police said that a woman who was shot by officers was armed with a pellet gun. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A BB or pellet gun was recovered at the scene in the Silver Lake area, police said.

The shooting will be investigated by the police department's Force Investigation Division and inspector general's office, along with the LA County district attorney’s office, the Times reported.

The department said it would release a report about the shooting within 45 days that could include officers’ body-worn camera footage.