Chicago police search for man who pointed gun at news crew during live report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago police are asking for the community's help in finding a man that is believed to have pointed a gun at a FOX 32 news crew during a live segment in the city's River North neighborhood.

The Fox 32 crew was doing a live segment on gun violence Wednesday when a man walked behind reporter Joanie Lum and pointed what appeared to be a pistol at the camera as he passed by. He remained in view of the camera as he continued down the street, still appearing to be holding the firearm.

Police are calling the man a "person of interest" in the incident and have asked the community to help identify who and where he is. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago police at 312-744-8261.

Chicago has been plagued by a wave of gun violence in recent weeks, including the deadly shooting of a teenager in the city's famed Millennium Park earlier this month. A 17-year-old teen was arrested and charged with second degree murder in the incident, which resulted in the death of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday.

CHICAGO CHAOS: WILD VIDEO APPEARS TO SHOW MOB OF TEENS OVERTAKING CITY STREETS

That shooting was one of several around the same time, with the city also recording a 12-hour stretch that saw three teens shot, one fatally.

Chicago police reported earlier this month that murders were down 6% and shooting incidents 13% over the last year, but noted that such incidents are still happening at a higher rate than was recorded between 2018-2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has attempted to tackle the issue by announcing restrictions on the movement of minors throughout the city, imposing a citywide 10 P.M. weekend curfew and another a 6 P.M. public park curfew for minors that are not accompanied by an adult.

"We have to end this pipeline of young people to the graveyard," Lifghtfoot said at a press conference to announce the measures earlier this month.