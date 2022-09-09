Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

California woman decapitated by man reportedly with a sword in broad daylight

The brutal attack occurred about 25 miles south of San Francisco in front of horrified witnesses

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
A California mother was decapitated on a street outside her home in broad daylight Thursday reportedly by a man wielding a sword, according to authorities and reports.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, allegedly attacked the 25-year-old at 11:50 a.m. at Laurel Street and Magnolia Avenue in San Carlos – located about 25 miles south of San Francisco, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department. 

"The head was underneath the car, and she was laying in the back of the car — just severed," neighbor Chapel Thorborne told local radio station KGO. "And they covered her up."

MISSOURI POLICE ARREST WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED BOYFRIEND WITH SWORD AFTER TAKING METH ON CHRISTMAS EVE

A woman was beheaded in the street Thursday in San Carlos, California.

A woman was beheaded in the street Thursday in San Carlos, California. (iStock)

The victim's children, 7-year-old and 1-year-old girls, were inside the house and did not witness the brutal beheading, ABC 7 News reported. They were taken into the custody of Child Protective Services.

"[Law-enforcement] arrived within minutes and found an obviously deceased female in the street in that area," said Lt. Eamonn Allen during a press conference Thursday. "They began to work the scene and shortly thereafter, the male suspect arrived back at the scene and was quickly detained by sheriff's deputies. He was later placed under arrest for homicide."

WOMAN ARRESTED FOR KILLING YOUNG GIRL IN 2020

Fox5 San Diego described the weapon as a sword, while authorities confirmed only that it was a "stabbing instrument." The weapon hasn't been recovered, Allen said.

"The suspect is known to the victim and this is believed to be an isolated incident," the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The suspect is being held without bail and is expected to make a court appearance Friday, court records show.

