Missouri
Published

Missouri police arrest woman who allegedly killed boyfriend with sword after taking meth on Christmas Eve

The suspect believed her boyfriend was being inhabited by several entities in recent months

By Emma Colton | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 25

Missouri police arrested a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Christmas Eve with a sword after the couple allegedly took meth earlier in the day. 

The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911 call just after 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve for a report of suspicious activity at a home, according to police. They found a deceased man, identified as 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, in the basement of the home with multiple stab wounds. 

The 911 call allegedly came from 32-year-old Brittany Wilson, who said she stabbed her boyfriend with a sword, according to KFVS. A sword was found on the front lawn and police say Wilson’s clothing was covered in what appeared to be blood. 

Wilson said the couple had taken methamphetamine earlier on Christmas Eve, according to police

32-year-old Brittany Wilson of Missouri is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death with a sword. (Cape Girardeau Police Department)

Wilson added to police she believed her boyfriend had several entities living inside his body in recent months and claimed he had also been harvesting body parts from other people. She told police she stabbed Foster to set "him free" of the entities. 

Wilson was arrested and charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action, according to police. Her bond was set at $2 million. 

Wilson’s booking photo was posted to the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s Facebook page, and has garnered hundreds of comments focusing on her smiling in the photo and others warning against the use of meth.

