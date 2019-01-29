Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

California
Published

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run where witnesses claim college student was left to die: report

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
Leila Gonzalez, 21, was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that left a college student dead in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

Leila Gonzalez, 21, was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that left a college student dead in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Saturday. (Redondo Beach Police Department)

A California woman was arrested Monday in a fatal hit-and-run that witnesses said involved the victim being dragged for several hundred feet and left to die on Saturday, reports said.

Leila Gonzalez, 21, of Bell, has been identified by authorities as the driver of the vehicle. Witnesses claim that the driver had stopped briefly after the impact, but went back into her black Audi SUV and "sped off" without helping the victim, Angelina Pinedo, 21, Los Angeles' KTLA-TV reported.

Pinedo was crossing the street with her sister around 9 p.m. in Redondo Beach, about 20 miles south of Los Angeles, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MASSACHUSETTS MAN, 65, CLINGS TO HOOD OF SUV ON TURNPIKE IN SUSPECTED ROAD-RAGE INCIDENT

The suspect was booked on suspicion of the felony hit-and-run that killed the college student at San Francisco State University.

Authorities located the suspected vehicle on Sunday, and said the car was inoperable after the collision, the report said. Police released an image of the SUV, showing large dents on its hood and front end where the victim was allegedly hit, according to KTLA.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gonzalez is being held on $50,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.