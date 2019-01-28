Best Buy security guard fired after tackling man who allegedly struck California cop, tried to flee

A Best Buy security guard who tackled a man wanted on a felony warrant -- and who had allegedly just hit a cop -- was reportedly fired for his good deed because it ran counter to corporate policy.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened at the Best Buy in Roseville, California, located outside Sacramento.

Timothy Trujillo, who was wanted on a felony warrant by Nevada State Police, reportedly struck a police officer and tried to flee when deputies searching for him turned up in Roseville on Jan. 11.

“When they confronted him, the man punched one of the detectives and tried to run off, that’s when the security guard tackled the man, preventing him from escaping,” Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Andrew Scott told FOX40.

Tyler, who said he was an Army veteran and only wanted to be referred to by his first name, told FOX40 he was working at the Best Buy when he saw the incident unfolding in front of him.

“He started running past me and I thought I was doing the right thing by stopping him,” he said.

Tyler said, however, the company's policy is that employees should not touch anyone, and he soon suspected he might get into "some type of trouble." One week later, he said he was fired.

“My manager called me in and said corporate decided to let me go because I used excessive force and it was against Best Buy’s policy to intervene,” he said.

Best Buy defended its policy in a statement to FOX40.

"Our policy is clear, employees are not to chase potential criminals outside of the store," the company said. "Chasing an individual in the parking lot creates a safety risk that isn’t worth taking, regardless of how noble an employee’s intention is.”

Tyler said he's just happy to have gotten a wanted criminal off the street, and has plans to start college in April.

“Seemed like it was the right thing," he told FOX40. "Like I said, it was someone running from the cops, seemed like the logical thing to do."

Trujillo is facing numerous charges including assaulting and resisting a peace officer, burglary, possession of burglary tools and possession of methamphetamine, according to the sheriff's office. He was booked at South Placer Jail, where he remains in custody without bail.