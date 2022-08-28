California teen killed, adult male injured in stabbing, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California teen was killed and another injured in a stabbing early Saturday morning, according to a police report.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded to the area of Quimby Road and Caraston Way around 1:36 a.m. Saturday on a report of a stabbing.

Officers found two males – a 16-year-old and an adult – each suffering from at least one stab wound, police said in a press release.

The 16-year-old had a life-threatening injury, and the adult had a non-life-threatening injury, police said. Both were transported to local hospitals, where the male juvenile succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased.

The Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after notifying next of kin, police said.

Neighbors who lived nearby told KTVU they heard loud commotion outside, but didn’t know who was yelling or what it was about.

The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are still being investigated, police said. The stabbing marked the city’s 26th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the San Jose Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.