United Kingdom
Published

UK police arrest two men in connection with murder of 9-year-old girl, release them on bail

Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, was shot and killed at her family's home in northwestern England

By Paul Best | Fox News
Two men were arrested on Thursday and Friday in connection with the murder of 9-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel this week, who was shot to death at her family's home in northwestern England on Monday evening, police said. 

A 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of murder, as well as two counts of attempted murder, but were both were released on bail. The 36-year-old, however, was later returned to prison for violating the terms of his license, which is similar to probation. 

The incident began around 10:00 p.m. on Monday when a gunman opened fire at two men near the home of the 9-year-old girl's family. 

    Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, was shot and killed on Monday night at her home in northwestern England.  (Merseyside Police)

    (Merseyside Police)

    (Merseyside Police)

Her mother opened the front door to see what was going on and one of the targets of the attack forced his way into their home. The gunman pursued and fired multiple shots, fatally striking the little girl and wounding her mother and the target. 

UK MAN CAUGHT AT WINDSOR CASTLE WITH CROSSBOW CHARGED FOR ALLEGEDLY INTENDING TO ‘INJURE OR ALARM’ THE QUEEN

The target who was shot, a 35-year-old man, was taken to a hospital in a black Audi Q3, police said. 

"This is a shocking and appalling attack which will reverberate around our communities, and I want to take this opportunity again to appeal to anybody who knows who was responsible for this attack to please come forward and give us those names," Merseyside Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said at a news conference on Tuesday. 

    Aerial view of forensics officers at the scene of an incident at a property in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot on Monday night.  (Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

    Forensics officers at the scene of an incident at a property in Kingsheath Avenue, Knotty Ash, Liverpool, where nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel was fatally shot. (Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

    (Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

    (Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

The 9-year-old girl was pronounced dead shortly after the shooting at a children's hospital in Liverpool. 

Jordan Henderson, Liverpool FC's captain, paid tribute to Korbell following a game on Saturday by wearing an undershirt that read, "RIP OLIVIA YNWA," which stands for, "You'll never walk alone." 

 Her family described her a "unique, chatty, nosy little girl who broke the mold when she was born".

"Liv was adored by everyone who knew her and would instantly make friends with anyone and everyone. She was often seen going up and down the street on her new bike she had just got for her birthday," the little girl's family said. "Although her life was short, her personality certainly wasn’t and she lived it to the most she could, and would blow people away with her wit and kindness." 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 