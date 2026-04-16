Ex-teacher faces 25 charges including rape and abuse as investigation widens

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A former fifth grade teacher in Louisiana was arrested on multiple charges, including those involving her minor students.

Marisa Noel, 31, faces a total of 25 charges, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office, including 10 counts of indecent behavior with juveniles, one count of first-degree rape, two counts related to child sexual abuse material, one count of unlawful communications and three counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Noel allegedly abused her position of trust with students. Authorities outlined a wide range of charges involving multiple alleged victims.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Sheriff Becket Breaux launched an investigation into Noel on January 28 after receiving a complaint that she was having "an inappropriate relationship with one of her former students." Noel was a teacher at Teche Elementary School at the time.

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With assistance from the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation and Homeland Security Investigations, there was enough evidence to arrest the former teacher on four counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and four counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor, authorities said. Authorities also said additional charges were added after another unnamed victim was identified.

The ages of the former teacher's victims were not revealed.

Noel was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on Monday, where records show she is still being held.

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While no bond has currently been set regarding the new charges, Noel's previous bail was set at $750,000.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing. It is unclear if more charges will be filed.

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The St. Martin Parish School District and the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.