California
Published

California SWAT team kills man who allegedly committed sex crimes against a child

The man refused leave a CA trailer for several hours before he was fatally shot

Associated Press
A SWAT team serving an arrest warrant Tuesday shot and killed a man who had holed up for hours in a trailer in rural Northern California, authorities said.

The shooting took place at about 12:30 p.m. in Dunnigan, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said.

Dunnigan is a tiny community 35 miles northwest of Sacramento.

A SWAT team comprised of officers from the Sheriff's Office and the West Sacramento and Woodland police departments were serving an arrest warrant on a man who allegedly committed sex crimes against a child, authorities said.

They arrived at about 8 a.m. at a trailer where the man was believed to be living but he didn't respond to orders to come out, authorities said.

A SWAT team in California fatally shot a man who allegedly committed sex crimes against a child in Dunnigan, California. 

The SWAT team tried unsuccessfully for several hours to get the man to leave the trailer and surrender before the shooting occurred, Lt. Dan Beckwith with the Davis Police Department, told KCRA-TV.

The Davis department wasn’t involved in the incident and is leading the shooting investigation.

Details of what led to the shooting weren't immediately released. Authorities also didn't immediately release the man's identity or say whether he was armed.

No officers were injured, the Sheriff’s Office said.