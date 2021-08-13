Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California shooting in broad daylight leaves boy, 13, dead, police say

The boy's death was the city's 24th homicide this year

By David Aaro | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 13-year-old boy has died following a daytime shooting Wednesday afternoon between two groups in San Jose, California, police said Thursday. 

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 3:45 p.m. outside a home located near a high school in the city. 

The boy was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to San Jose police. 

CHICAGO COP-KILLING SUSPECT LINKED TO HIT-AND-RUN WHILE FREE ON PROBATION: REPORT

"It’s tragic. It’s a 13-year-old. Regardless of what he was doing or what he was involved in, we have a 13-year-old that lost his life," department spokesman Sgt. Christian Camarillo told FOX 2 of the Bay Area. 

On Thursday, authorities searched for clues outside the home, which was still riddled with bullets after the shooting. 

A preliminary investigation determined there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim’s group and residents at the home, police said. The boy had just arrived in a vehicle when the shots rang out, they added. 

"The exchange of gunfire happened between the people who arrived at the residence, and the people who live on Little Wood Lane," said Camarillo.

A manhunt was underway for those responsible, but investigators didn't yet have descriptions of the suspects or a motive for the incident, FOX 2 reported

PENNSYLVANIA MAN ARRESTED AFTER POLICE FIND FAMILY MEMBER'S HEAD IN A FREEZER

An extensive investigation was underway by San Jose homicide detectives, the department said Thursday. 

"We are still talking to witnesses and involved parties. We will share arrest information related to this incident as soon as possible," a police statement said.

San Jose Police Department

San Jose Police Department

Detectives have yet to determine if the weapons used in the shooting were purchased legally, according to FOX 2.

"Little Wood Lane is close to James Lick High School. And I am not aware of any gang activity being reported. Or that being one of our hotspots in San Jose," Camarillo added.

The boy's death was the city's 24th homicide this year, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

San Jose is about 50 miles southeast of downtown San Francisco. 

David Aaro is a Reporter at Fox News Digital

Your Money