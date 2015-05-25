Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update May 3, 2016

California serial killer denied parole; man went on 9-day crime spree in 1977, killing 4

By | Associated Press
This 1977 booking photo provided by the Anaheim, Calif. Police Department shows Brett Matthew Paul Thomas, 18. On Friday, April 17, 2015, the convicted serial killer who went on a nine-day rampage that claimed the lives of four people in 1977 was denied parole and cannot reapply for seven years. Thomas, now 56, and his friend, Mark Titch, were convicted of the murders which were committed during robbery or burglary attempts in Orange County. (Anaheim Police Department, The Orange County Register via AP)

This 1977 booking photo provided by the Anaheim, Calif. Police Department shows Brett Matthew Paul Thomas, 18. On Friday, April 17, 2015, the convicted serial killer who went on a nine-day rampage that claimed the lives of four people in 1977 was denied parole and cannot reapply for seven years. Thomas, now 56, and his friend, Mark Titch, were convicted of the murders which were committed during robbery or burglary attempts in Orange County. (Anaheim Police Department, The Orange County Register via AP) (The Associated Press)

SANTA ANA, Calif. – One of the worst serial killers in California's Orange County's history has been denied parole and will remain in custody for at least seven more years.

Fifty-six-year-old Brett Matthew Paul Thomas was denied parole Friday after family members of his victims traveled to San Diego to attend the hearing.

In 1977, Thomas and Mark Titch went on a nine-day killing spree that claimed four lives. The killings all happened during robbery or burglary attempts.

Thomas, who was 18, and Titch were convicted of murder and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Titch died behind bars last year.

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas had asked for a 15-year parole denial.