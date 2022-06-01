California security surveillance company curbs crime through AI, real-time human intervention, CEO says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A security surveillance company based in California, where crime is surging, pairs artificial intelligence able to locate potential threats with real-time human intervention to deter criminals.

"The entire idea behind Deep Sentinel is that we want to prevent crimes before they happen," Deep Sentinel CEO David Selinger told Fox News.

Property crime has increased in several major cities across California in recent years. San Francisco, for example, has repeatedly had the most property crime among the 25 largest U.S. cities in four of the last six years, according to The Wall Street Journal.

In a recent Bay Area Council poll, a majority of registered voters said the region was not a safe place to live.

VIOLENT CRIMES ON THE RISE IN 2022, FOLLOWING PREVIOUS UNPRECENDENTED SPIKE IN MURDERS

Deep Sentinel, founded in 2016, uses smart security cameras with AI. If potential threats are detected, human guards are alerted and can speak directly to potential criminals with two-way audio and contact police.

"We use a combination of different types of technology to detect potential suspicious activity before it turns into a crime," Selinger said. "And then in real time, we have live human being guards who are notified."

LOS ANGELES: SHAMELESS SEPHORA ROBBERS EMPTY SHELVES, FILL TRASH BAGS IN FRONT OF SHOPPERS

"All it takes is letting someone know who is about to commit a crime that they're watching and the police are on their way, and they stop," Selinger continued.

Selinger said the Deep Sentintel has seen improvements in areas using its tech. He pointed to Salinas, California, where the company partnered with the Salinas City Center Improvement Association and created a program to make Deep Sentinel affordable for ordinary businesses in the city.

AMERICAN DREAM REPLACED BY ‘NIGHTMARES’ FOR CALIFORNIANS, SAYS AG CANDIDATE

Total burglaries in Salinas decreased by more than 70% during 2021, police data show, though the statistics don't indicate whether areas that heavily use Deep Sentinel – primary downtown businesses – had a greater change.

A commercial property manager in Salinas said during a Deep Sentinel promo that tenants who had installed the system found it "refreshing" and that people do not "loiter" or "cause trouble" because "Deep Sentinel chases them away."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Studies the company conducted found that attempted crimes started to decrease about two to six months after installing the tech.

"All Americans deserve to feel safe," Selinger said. "Over time, we hope to develop technology to the point where we can bring the price points down and make it more accessible to every American."