Fox & Friends First
Published

American dream replaced by 'nightmares' for Californians, says AG candidate

GOP candidate Nathan Hochman on the 280,000 Californians who left in 2021

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
California attorney general candidate Nathan Hochman joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss why California residents are fleeing to red states amid rampant violent crime and inflation.

California's residents are fleeing in massive numbers as surging violent crime and rising consumer prices have families packing their bags for safer, more cost-effective communities. 

CRIME ROCKS CALIFORNIA BUT LIBERAL POLITICIANS CAN'T ADMIT TRAGIC RESULTS OF PROGRESSIVE POLICIES

Republican candidate for California attorney general, Nathan Hochman, highlighted how the issues plaguing the Golden State have sent many elsewhere on "Fox & Friends First."

"I think what's happening is that people used to come to California because it was a state where they pursue their dreams," Hochman told co-host Carley Shimkus. "Now, unfortunately, the nightmares are taking over."

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021.

California Governor Gavin Newsom makes an appearance after the polls close on the recall election, at the California Democratic Party headquarters in Sacramento, California, U.S., September 14, 2021. (REUTERS/Fred Greaves)

"You have exploding violent and street crime," he continued. "You have homelessness at an all-time high. In fact, we have a quarter of the homeless population in California of the entire nation."

There were 280,000 California residents who left the state in 2021, and already 117,000 just this year according to government data. 

"I think what's happening is it's a wake-up call for the entire state, not just Republicans, but Democrats and independents as well," Hochman said. "They look out their door, and they're afraid. They're frustrated. And they are fed up… I think this is actually a wake-up call in California."

Hochman argued rampant crime and lawlessness has individuals voting with their feet ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, as critics blame liberal lawmakers for the surge in violence. 

"I think what happens is that when people see the atmosphere, the culture around them, particularly in Los Angeles and San Francisco, they see a spiral of lawlessness going on," Hochman said. 

"You have… home robberies, smash and grab robberies, train robberies and double-digit rise in violent crimes. That is the toxic mixture for people to leave the state and vote with their feet rather than stay."

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.